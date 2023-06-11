This week, with announcements from former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, The bunch of candidates who will aspire to the Republican Party nomination was practically completed for the 2024 presidential elections in the United Stateswhose career will formally begin in January next year with the Iowa primary election.

Although in total there are ten applicants, it is not yet ruled out that someone else jumps into the ring at the last minute. However, and despite the fact that in the group there is a bit of everything -afros, women, businessmen and politicians-, all eyes are on Donald Trump, who dominates the polls and in this start of the campaign he comes out as a favorite to win the contest.

In fact, The only question to be resolved at this point is whether any of the other nine rivals have a real chance of derailing the former president’s locomotive.. And, for now, the answer seems to be no.

That, despite all the legal entanglements that persecute the Republican leader, who this week confirmed federal charges against him for the alleged illegal removal of classified documents, when he left the White House in January 2021.

In total there are 37 charges, which include “withholding information on national security” and “obstruction of justice”, in the case of the White House documents, according to the indictment made public this Friday by the Department of Justice. .

(Also read: Trump, the first former US president to be indicted on federal charges)

The former president leads the intention to vote for the Republican primaries.

These emanate from the process carried out by independent special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the theft of classified material and Trump’s role in the events that led to the capture of the Capitol in January of that same year. .

It is the first time, it is worth noting, that a former president of the United States faces federal crimes and whose outcome, if found guilty, could be jail.

This is in addition to two other ongoing processes: the one that is advancing in the Georgia Prosecutor’s Office for intervention in the 2020 elections and the one announced by a New York prosecutor in April, which formally accused the former president for the alleged illegal payment to hide his relationship with a porn actress.

And, as if that were not enough, last month a jury in this same state convicted him of sexually abusing a woman and subsequently damaging his reputation.

(You may be interested in: Former US Vice President Mike Pence presents his candidacy for the 2024 elections)

Trump denies all accusations against him and claims that it is a witch hunt orchestrated by Democrats to stop him. An argument that is permeating his fan base that continues to support him and that has until now shielded him from the potential attack of most of his rivals.

According to the latest polls taken after the New York cases, but before this latest federal indictment, the former president leads the Republican race with 53 percent of the intention to vote.

According to polls, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the only one who can compete with Trump.

The only one who comes close is Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, with 21 percent. Pence only registers 5 percent, while former North Carolina governor Nicki Haley gets 4.5 percent, according to the average of the 538 portal polls. From there, no other candidate exceeds more than 3 percent.

Furthermore, according to most analysts, the only one of the nine candidates who could challenge Trump is DeSantis, very popular in Florida and, until recently, trailing him in the polls.

But since Trump’s indictment in New York, when the bulk of the party closed ranks around him, DeSantis’s candidacy has fizzled out.

(You can read: DeSantis loses strength in the race for the primaries against Trump)

The battle against Trump

From the outset, all your opponents have the same problem: Trump’s popularity is so great within the base that attacking him is seen as an act of treason. Hence, the majority, despite the existence of multiple flanks, have chosen to present themselves as “versions” of the former president, but improved.

Trump’s popularity is so great within the base that attacking him is seen as an act of treason

DeSantis, for example, is presenting himself as Trump 2.0, but without the drama that accompanies the ex-president.

Haley, who worked for Trump as his ambassador to the United Nations, comes across as an internationalist, staunch supporter of Ukraine and anti-Putin, while Senator Tim Scott sells himself as an alternate ego for the Republican leader, but more humane.

Deep down, however, almost all of them are advocates of “Trumpism,” a more radical and populist version of what is known as the Republican establishment.

Recently, only Pence and Christie have decided to go outside the script to attack the former president. Pence, for his part, accused him of creating a constitutional crisis by refusing to recognize the results of the 2020 elections and blamed him for the Capitol riots.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been one of the few Republicans to challenge Trump. See also The most advanced US military aircraft ever built in the world

“A person like that cannot be president of this country,” said the former vice president. Very harsh words from who was his right hand for four years. But they have not had much echo among the base, where it has become a mantra that the elections were stolen from Trump and that he is the victim of unprecedented judicial persecution.



Trump is also favored by the primary election system and the large number of rivals who have decided to challenge him.

(Also: Ron DeSantis, the Republican who promises to shake up the US presidential race.)

“If anti-Trumpism, which exists within the Republican party, were to consolidate around a single candidate, there would be the possibility of dethroning him. But what will happen is that while Trump gets 40 or 50 percent of the vote in each primary, the other nine will share the rest. Halfway through, when many of these retire, the former president will already have accumulated many victories (and the delegates that are awarded in each one of them) and his candidacy will become inevitable, ”says Jon Ausman, a former political consultant with more than 40 years of experience in presidential elections.

If that is so clear, what many are wondering is what is behind so many applications. And there the answers are several.

If anti-Trumpism were to consolidate around a single candidate, there would be the possibility of dethroning him

Some, as in the case of Haley or Scott, maybe they are betting on being Trump’s running mates, who would benefit in the general contest if accompanied by a woman or an African-American.

Others are probably interested in a ministry in an eventual Republican government or positioning themselves for a future governorship or the Senate.

In the case of DeSantis, a second place in the primaries would make him his likely successor. Something that at 44 years old seems very viable.

Some of the Republican candidates would be betting on him to be Trump’s vice-presidential ticket.

But there is another, deeper narrative that few talk about, but many think about. There are so many legal problems for the president and the possibility that one of them ends up in jail -or found guilty- is so serious that heThings could change between now and the start of the primaries.

“When the time comes to vote, many might say: ‘I like Trump but I don’t think he can win overall. Better give someone else the vote,’” says Ausman.

That, at least, seems to be the card that keeps alive the aspirations of DeSantis or perhaps one of the others.

(In other news: The calculations behind Joe Biden’s yes to re-election)

At the moment, however, the trajectory of the campaign is different. And in a sense it’s one that benefits Democrats.

Within this party and among its supporters -especially those under 30 years of age- Biden’s candidacy for a second term does not arouse much excitement. In fact, in other recent polls, more than 60 percent of this electorate expressed their desire for someone different.

When the time comes to vote, many might say: ‘I like Trump but I don’t think he can win in the general’

In part, this has to do with his age since Biden, at 80, has already begun to show signs of weakness and they fear that these will worsen as the months go by and become evident during the debates that he will hold with the rival that Get out of the Republican primary.

And although the state of the economy has begun to improve and that could soften its image among manythe truth is that he has been an unpopular president who does not even exceed 43 percent favorability.

An opponent with the DeSantis cut — under 50 — could further expose that flank. But with Trump, who turns 77 this coming week, the age argument dissipates.

Everything indicates that the Biden-Trump battle will be repeated in the 2024 election.

On the contrary, the possibility of a return of the former president to the White House and all the drama that comes with it, perhaps it is precisely what ends up activating the Democratic bases that at the moment look lukewarm.

(You can read: Why trouble with the law can cost Trump the presidency?)

Additionally, as demonstrated in the last legislative elections, while Trump is strong among Republicans, he is not so strong among independent voters, that they are the ones that generally define the elections and that perhaps they are influenced by the avalanche of legal problems that this ex-president carries.

Of course, the race is young and anything could happen. But for now, and barring last-minute surprises, everything points to a repeat of that explosive 2020 duel from which the United States has yet to recover.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

On Twitter: @sergom68