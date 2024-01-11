The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisand former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley They used the fifth Republican debate to warn that a new nomination of Donald Trump for the US Presidency will put the party and the country in trouble.

The two candidates had a face-to-face meeting this Wednesday cited by the network cnn in Iowa, a state that The caucuses will be held next Monday, which begins the US electoral calendar towards the November presidential elections.

Although former President Trump (2017-2021) for the fifth time refused to debate with his Republican colleagues, his name came up several times at the meeting in the city of Des Moines.

“It will be four more years of chaos”Haley assessed the likelihood of Trump reaching the White House again.

The candidate also warned about the danger represented by the unfounded accusation of electoral fraud maintained by the former president. “He is going to continue saying the same things to scare the American people.”

He added that Trump must “be held accountable for the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021” and reiterated that no president should be immune from legal prosecution like the one he faces.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Although DeSantis was less aggressive, he warned that The former president will not be able to escape trial for generating the insurrection. “I don't think he's going to overcome that, he's not going to survive that” and he wondered what the Republican Party will do in that scenario.

On several occasions, the governor of Florida noted that while Trump “wants to continue with his problems” and Haley is dedicated to donors, he is the “only one” who has kept his promises 100% in Florida.

“(The election) has to be a referendum on Joe Biden's failures,” he added.

For its part, The former ambassador said that “a new generation” of leaders is needed and criticized DeSantis, whom she called a liar.

Unlike previous debates, this Wednesday's meeting was not coordinated by the Republican National Committee (RNC), which in December announced that it would conclude the meetings due to the proximity of the primaries.

This Wednesday's debate, moderated by journalists Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, marked the most important attempt by Haley and DeSantis to close the gap with Trump. According to the average of polls prepared by the FiveThirtyEight website, He is the favorite in the polls (61.3%), well ahead of DeSantis (12.4%) and Haley (11.4%)..

The former president once again used his tactic of detracting from his competitors' audience by appearing at a televised meeting with Republican voters on the Fox network in the same Iowa city where the debate took place.

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Trump claimed to have already chosen who will be his vice president if he wins the November presidential elections, but he did not reveal the name.“I can't say, but I know who it's going to be.”

He again reiterated his intention to be a “dictator” in his eventual second term, but only during the first day: “We are going to close the border so much that you will not be able to enter unless it is legal.”

The immigration issue was also used by DeSantis and Haley to convince voters. The Florida governor noted that Trump deported fewer immigrants than former President Barack Obama (2009-2017).

He also charged at his opponent. “Don't trust Nikki Haley on illegal immigration.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

But the candidate defended herself and highlighted that When she was governor of South Carolina, she managed to enact some of the toughest immigration policies in the country, long before DeSantis passed laws in Florida.

The two Republicans also fought this Wednesday among voters who supported former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who announced the end of his campaign.

Christie, the most critical voice of Trump in the context of the Republican primaries, did not give his support to either of the two candidates remaining in the race, but stressed that “in no way” will he facilitate the former president's return to the White House.

EFE