Fausto Desalu burns out his teammates in the 4x100m over time. He will be the first of the four gold musketeers at the Tokyo Games to debut in the outdoor season. Appointment on Saturday afternoon at the Arena in Milan, as part of the 8th Athletic Elite meeting: the financier will run a 150, a spurious distance in which he boasts a 15 ”46 in 2020.” To break the ice, for a first confirmation at the good things done in these months of preparation and to have fun “says his coach Sebastian Bacchieri, who on the occasion will make Raphaela Lukudo, another of his pupils, run a 150 and a 300. The third fractionist of the Olympic relay, in 2022 indoor , he competed only once, on February 12 in Dortmund on 60: 6 “68 in the battery, 6” 67 in the final, personal best. See also Athletics The season of three-jumper Senni Salminen began with a victory jump: “It was an itch that the Finnish record could have gone”

Relay problems – Just talking about 4×100, thinking about the European Championships in Munich in August, the plans get complicated. The program for Friday 19th, as is well known, foresees the relay battery in the morning and the final of the 200 in the evening. To which – hopefully – between Patta, Desalu himself and Tortu, three of the four owners of the 4×100 tricolor could participate. It is therefore obvious to look for alternatives. After Sunday’s exploits in Rieti (double Italian record on 80 and 150), it is easy to think of Chituru Ali. But the sights of the technical staff led by Filippo Di Mulo were also aimed at Filippo Randazzo. The Sicilian long-distance player eighth at the Games, at the end of last season, had also impressed on the 100, with a 10 ”23 invented almost out of nothing. That’s why he was summoned to the second spring federal speed industry rally last week. See also Athletics: Jacobs dream in Poland, wins the 60 meters 2 cents from the Italian record

No speed – The fact is that Randazzo, just trying a change from fourth fractionist (receiving the baton from Matteo Melluzzo) got hurt, reporting a second degree tear of one and a half centimeters, affecting an area of ​​about 15, between the hamstring muscle and tendon of the right leg. “Fortunately – he explains – it is nothing too invasive. But I will have to evaluate the situation from week to week. Meanwhile, on Thursday I will go to Appiano Gentile where Dr. Combi will undergo an infiltration in an attempt to speed up recovery times. Too bad, because I felt competitive and at the meeting in Savona on May 18th I would have run the 100, while now I hope to recover an acceptable condition for the Absolutes in Rome at the end of June, where I intended to have doubled. speed is necessarily postponed “.

Flap without track – With Tortu expected to make his debut in the 100s of the Nairobi meeting on 7 May, Marcell Jacobs (about 200) and Patta (about 100) will make their debut in Savona. “Then I will move on the double distance – says the Sardinian – I’m fine, but at the moment I don’t even have the minimum for the Absolutes. If anything, the problem is the plant engineering. Right now the renovation works of the Oristano field have begun: will run off a new layer. Hopefully, the track will be available again at the end of July. And to think that everything should have been completed by May 9. We still have a pistino and the Marrubiu field, about fifteen minutes from house, but certainly not in optimal conditions “. The conquest of Olympic gold does not seem to have moved the waters very much … See also Poisoned Scudetto, but now fate is in the hands of Milan

