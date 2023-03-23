“The Box Challenge” PREMIERES this Wednesday March 22 in edition number 19 at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time). One of the most popular reality shows in Latin America turns the small screens of thousands of Colombian viewers back on, who waited with great expectation and made it known through social networks. Likewise, the program promises to bring surprises and changes that will further enrich the contest.

A total of 32 participants from all parts of the coffee country they will give an incredible fight to be crowned and crowned as the new ‘Superhuman’. An additional fact that this time the contest will be divided by categories such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Omegawhich will bring novelty and intrigue.

When does “The Box Challenge” 2023 LAUNCH?

“Desafío The Box” 2023 will premiere today, Wednesday the 22nd. The 32 members will duel in a close competition that will take place in Colombia.

What time to see “The Box Challenge” 2023 according to your country?

Peru and Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Mexico and Nicaragua: 7.00 pm

United States: 9:00 pm (EST) / 8:00 pm (C) / 6:00 pm (P)

Spain: 2.00 am (Thursday, March 23)

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil: 10.00 pm

The most popular reality show in Latin America returns in its 19th edition. Photo: Desafío Caracol/ Instagram

Where to watch “The Box Challenge” 2023 for FREE?

“The Box Challenge” 2023 can be seen LIVE by the signal of TV snail.

How to watch Carol TV LIVE?

The Colombian channel will broadcast this reality show in its 19th edition through its TV signal, app and from your website.

Who are the participants of “The Box Challenge” 2023?

Oscar Kaboom Rivas a 35-year-old former national champion.

a 35-year-old former national champion. Margoth Salazar a 30-year-old architect.

a 30-year-old architect. Alejandra Padilla 26-year-old high-performance athlete.

26-year-old high-performance athlete. Daniela Taborda 26 year old model.

26 year old model. Federico Orjuela 34-year-old Transmilenio driver.

34-year-old Transmilenio driver. Alejandra Martinez model, motorcyclist and environmental administrator, 24 years old.

model, motorcyclist and environmental administrator, 24 years old. Maria Paz Ruiz a 21-year-old trainee dentist and model.

a 21-year-old trainee dentist and model. Camilo Bogdan actor, athlete and tiktoker, 29 years old

actor, athlete and tiktoker, 29 years old Sara Cifuentes 30-year-old crossfit athlete

30-year-old crossfit athlete Byron Riveros social communicator and journalist, 25 years old

social communicator and journalist, 25 years old Alexander Calderon adventure racing athlete nicknamed “Sensei”, aged 35

adventure racing athlete nicknamed “Sensei”, aged 35 Maryan Gomez 27-year-old personal trainer and crossfit athlete.

27-year-old personal trainer and crossfit athlete. Raphael Yance 26-year-old children’s skating coach

26-year-old children’s skating coach Juliana Tovar 22-year-old fitness athlete.

22-year-old fitness athlete. Ricky Rodriguez a 27-year-old artisan baker

a 27-year-old artisan baker alfredo martinez 28-year-old sports administrator.

28-year-old sports administrator. Valeria Restrepo Rios 24 year old actress

24 year old actress Douglas Mackarthur Good 29-year-old community leader

29-year-old community leader Squire 32 year old singer

32 year old singer kate lopez 29-year-old model.

29-year-old model. johana gomez 25-year-old microentrepreneur.

25-year-old microentrepreneur. Yan a 25-year-old Nasa Indian.

a 25-year-old Nasa Indian. ivan gutierrez 28 year old actor

28 year old actor Kelly Rios also known as “Guajira”, is a 29-year-old athlete.

also known as “Guajira”, is a 29-year-old athlete. Katerine Lopez Hincapie, 29 year old businesswoman.

29 year old businesswoman. Dany Carolina Abbey 27-year-old exporista.

27-year-old exporista. Jorge Ivan Gutierrez 28 year old actor.

28 year old actor. Franklin Erney Reyes, 26 year old personal trainer.

How much money will the winners of “The Box Challenge” 2023 get?

In this new season of “The Box Challenge” 2023 Two contestants will be awarded, a man and a woman. Both will divide the profit of 1,400 million pesos in prizes.