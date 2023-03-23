“The Box Challenge” PREMIERES this Wednesday March 22 in edition number 19 at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time). One of the most popular reality shows in Latin America turns the small screens of thousands of Colombian viewers back on, who waited with great expectation and made it known through social networks. Likewise, the program promises to bring surprises and changes that will further enrich the contest.
A total of 32 participants from all parts of the coffee country they will give an incredible fight to be crowned and crowned as the new ‘Superhuman’. An additional fact that this time the contest will be divided by categories such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Omegawhich will bring novelty and intrigue.
When does “The Box Challenge” 2023 LAUNCH?
“Desafío The Box” 2023 will premiere today, Wednesday the 22nd. The 32 members will duel in a close competition that will take place in Colombia.
What time to see “The Box Challenge” 2023 according to your country?
- Peru and Ecuador: 8.00 pm
- Mexico and Nicaragua: 7.00 pm
- United States: 9:00 pm (EST) / 8:00 pm (C) / 6:00 pm (P)
- Spain: 2.00 am (Thursday, March 23)
- Bolivia and Venezuela: 9.00 pm
- Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil: 10.00 pm
Where to watch “The Box Challenge” 2023 for FREE?
“The Box Challenge” 2023 can be seen LIVE by the signal of TV snail.
How to watch Carol TV LIVE?
The Colombian channel will broadcast this reality show in its 19th edition through its TV signal, app and from your website.
Who are the participants of “The Box Challenge” 2023?
- Oscar Kaboom Rivasa 35-year-old former national champion.
- Margoth Salazara 30-year-old architect.
- Alejandra Padilla26-year-old high-performance athlete.
- Daniela Taborda26 year old model.
- Federico Orjuela34-year-old Transmilenio driver.
- Alejandra Martinezmodel, motorcyclist and environmental administrator, 24 years old.
- Maria Paz Ruiza 21-year-old trainee dentist and model.
- Camilo Bogdanactor, athlete and tiktoker, 29 years old
- Sara Cifuentes30-year-old crossfit athlete
- Byron Riverossocial communicator and journalist, 25 years old
- Alexander Calderonadventure racing athlete nicknamed “Sensei”, aged 35
- Maryan Gomez27-year-old personal trainer and crossfit athlete.
- Raphael Yance26-year-old children’s skating coach
- Juliana Tovar22-year-old fitness athlete.
- Ricky Rodrigueza 27-year-old artisan baker
- alfredo martinez28-year-old sports administrator.
- Valeria Restrepo Rios24 year old actress
- Douglas Mackarthur Good29-year-old community leader
- Squire32 year old singer
- kate lopez29-year-old model.
- johana gomez25-year-old microentrepreneur.
- Yana 25-year-old Nasa Indian.
- ivan gutierrez28 year old actor
- Kelly Riosalso known as “Guajira”, is a 29-year-old athlete.
- Katerine Lopez Hincapie, 29 year old businesswoman.
- Dany Carolina Abbey27-year-old exporista.
- Jorge Ivan Gutierrez28 year old actor.
- Franklin Erney Reyes, 26 year old personal trainer.
How much money will the winners of “The Box Challenge” 2023 get?
In this new season of “The Box Challenge” 2023 Two contestants will be awarded, a man and a woman. Both will divide the profit of 1,400 million pesos in prizes.
