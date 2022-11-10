There is not a single chapter Seinfeld that does not contain at least a piece of the real life of its creator, Larry David. Even the characters are characters from his own life. Elaine Benes, without going any further, is inspired by an ex-girlfriend who was later a friend of hers and who was also the daughter of the writer Richard Yates. Of course, like her, she worked in the publishing sector.

Following the logic of transforming the “I” into the absurd, and life into a situation comedy, Lisa McGee, the brand new creator, and only screenwriter -a real rarity of Author in today’s multiple world— of Derry Girls (Netflix), has done the same with her adolescence of unrestrained laughter in a place that, reflected in fiction, had not admitted until now —until her— comedy: Northern Ireland.

The closure of Derry Girlsalthough at first —the first couple of chapters— it seems overinterpreted, almost self-parodic, wildly fast and histrionic, in the end it not only gets back on track, but also goes further in what it is up to —almost insurmountable— of the proposal you mean, that mixture of impossible and fascinating sitcom universal in character, and in the spirit of an instant classic—the spirit Seinfeld—, with the uncharted little world of growing up as a girl in 1990s Northern Ireland. Mix for which McGee invents a unique humor that is also a cross between everything that is local—that delicious and explosive accent! irish!—and what unites Erin, Michelle, Claire, Orla, and James—and their parents!—with each of us.

The creation of the closed, self-referential world allows humor to shoot out in all directions and all at the same time —as occurs in Seinfeldbut also in the other series that McGee cites as a fundamental reference: friends—, which in his case has the added bonus of treading uncharted territory. Well, never before, we said, had something like this been done with Northern Ireland, which has allowed him not only to defuse the conflict in his own work but in everything that preceded it, with a sublime and necessary retroactive character that lovers of deactivating tragedies capital letters from laughter, like Kurt Vonnegut, would have adored. As a pioneer, and indisputable masterpiece, something unique and irreplaceable, his farewell is inevitably abrupt.

There has been more ambition in this third and final season, without a doubt. McGee has tried to explore genres, with better and worse luck — an excess of another dimension is the attempt to thriller with the charmingly heavy Uncle Collum as a throwing weapon in the chapter that has a luxury cameo: Liam Neeson—, has built a bizarrely wonderful bridge between mothers (and fathers) and daughters with a couple of chapters —the one set in 1977, and the one at the Fatboy Slim concert that contains the look between Claire and her father—and has suddenly made the country grow, and the girls, asking them to decide if they want everything to change—the referendum for the end of the Conflict—, or not.

Trying to escape from itself, being many other things, the series has fortunately failed to do so, giving reason to the form that each chapter takes, and which is still a reflection of what happens during adolescence. Time and time again, the protagonists are about to achieve something—see Fatboy Slim live, win a talent show, anything—and they never do. As it happens when you still don’t care about the world, and your decisions don’t count. And here’s what he makes of Derry Girls something unique: in search of fun, he runs into reality. They fail because they can’t not do it, and it’s not a tragedy, it’s life, which can also, and above all, be fun.

