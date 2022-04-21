With 41 points, his career high in the playoffs, DeMar drags Chicago to a tie in the series. Antetokounmpo (33 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 blocks) is not enough for Milwaukee, who also loses Middleton (sprained knee, today the resonance)

Davide Piasentini & commat; david_piase



DeMar DeRozan dominates game-2 with 41 points and leads, together with an extraordinary Alex Caruso, his Chicago Bulls to the 114-110 success that is worth 1-1 in the series against the Bucks. Above all the men of Billy Donovan, determined to redeem the terrible offensive performance of the first game. Milwaukee always chasing, with too many reading errors and a basketball that seems to have lost certainties and automatisms. In addition, the reigning champions must contend with the injury of Khris Middleton, who was released in the 4th period with a problem in his left knee (sprain in the medial collateral ligament). Today he will undergo an MRI scan.

courage – “I think playing against top-level teams at the end of the season made us grow and improve. It helped us to have the right mindset, especially when we had to face difficult moments in matches. we have enough character to turn the tide. ” Coach Billy Donovan now sees a different team. More mature and aware. Chicago played a great game, improving exponentially compared to game-1 and finding the right technical and mental resources to control the pace of the game. Because the Bulls have won it yes with the attack (49.4% shooting, 48% from three), which has fully found each of its interpreters, but they have made the difference with the defensive intensity, the real key. Alex Caruso (9 points, 10 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks) was the most decisive man from this point of view. He set the tone for the game defensively and had an impact beyond his individual numbers. Driver. Then there is DeRozan who with his 41 points – career highest in the playoffs – 7 rebounds and 4 assists, made everything seem easy. The others did well too (Vucevic 24 points and 13 rebounds, LaVine 20 points) but DeRozan played at a semi-divine level. On the other hand, after the horrible game-1 he had said that he would not shoot 6/25 from the field again. He was up to his word: “It doesn’t matter what you did in the regular season. This is a new beginning, a new mentality. It doesn’t matter if we have always lost against them this season. This is an opportunity for us to compete and we will try to exploit it “.

out of sync – The Bucks don’t feel like they’re in control of this series. The defeat in game-2 is anything but episodic and amplifies what had been the difficulties of the first game. Giannis Antetokounmpo did the same (33 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 blocks) but he blocked from the line, where he went 18 times (the Bulls 15) scoring just 11 times. Milwaukee has spent a lot mentally to stay in the game. The Bulls had more and it showed immediately. The three turnovers with which Giannis and his teammates started the game are certainly a bad sign, considering that in game-1 they were 21. The physical superiority of coach Budenholzer’s men has not been a factor up to now and the problems in the game midfield, combined with a substantial inconsistency in the execution and quality of the offensive choices, have put the reigning champions in a bad position. And then there’s Middleton’s injury, which could seriously aggravate the situation. A thought for him from Jrue Holiday at the press conference: “He is always a positive guy and we just want him to come back as soon as possible to help us win”. The times, however, are not announced short.

the match – Bulls very different from those of race-1 since the tap-off. Better executions, defense always on the piece and few errors in reading. Coach Donovan’s team closes the 1st half with a 15-4 run, also finding +14 but, above all, shooting overall with 51%. At the interval, Bulls lead 63-49. Milwaukee wrapped around itself, seems to collapse when Chicago finds +18 at the opening of the 3rd quarter. Instead, it reacts. Giannis and Middleton with 25 points combined, push a 17-4 run that reopens the games. Bulls lead 87-80 at the end of the 3rd. The hosts start the 4th period badly, collecting a 9-0 run that brings them back to -16, but with patience they mend up to -3 to 1 ‘from the end, with a three-point play by Lopez (112- 109). Then DeRozan closes it with a splendid penetrating hand, at the end of a long action by the Bulls resulting from two consecutive offensive rebounds (Caruso and Vucevic).

Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 33 (11/20, 0/2 of three, 11/18), Lopez 25, Middleton 18. Rebounds: Antetokounmpo 18. Assist: Antetokounmpo 9.

Chicago: DeRozan 41 (16/31, 0/2 of three, 9/9), Vucevic 24, LaVine 20. Rebounds: Vucevic 13. Assist: Caruso 10.