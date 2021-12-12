In France, the 21-year-old Italian is third in the World Cup ski cross race. Podium also in team sledding

Simone Deromedis enters the history of Italian freestyle, in the skicross specialty, with the third place obtained in the World Cup stage scheduled on the French track of Val Thorens. The 2000 class thus brought Italy back to the podium almost sixteen years after Carl Heinz Molling’s second place in the Czech Republic, dated February 3, 2006. The Trentino, after having easily passed the qualifying phase, hitting tenth place with the time of 1’06”66, he won his battery in both the round of 16 and the quarter-finals, then finished second in the semifinal which allowed him the passage to the big final, where he had to give way to the Swiss Alex Fiva ( silver), and to the landlord, the French Terence Tchiknavorian (gold). Fourth place for the American Tyler Wallasch. The other blues entered the competition Dominik Zuech, Edoardo Zorzi and Yanick Gunsch had not passed the cutting phase.

Women – In the women’s field yet another triumph for the Swedish Sandra Naeslund, who reached her twentieth career victory in this review, followed by the Swiss Fanny Smith and the Canadian Marielle Thompson. Ninth place for Lucrezia Fantelli, out in the round of 16, while Jole Galli had not passed the qualifying round.

Luge podium – Luge Italy is also back on the World Cup podium with the team relay at the Altenberg stage, in Germany. The blue team finished second, thanks to three level tests, especially that of the double with the couple Rastner / Rieder which allowed the Azzurri to recover from their rivals. It is the second podium for Italy in the specialty, after the third place obtained in the test on the Olympic basin of Yanqing. In front of all Germany (Julia Taubitz, Max Langenhan and the couple Eggert / Benecken) with 2’23 “954 and with 325 thousandths of advantage over the Italy team (Andrea Voetter, Dominik Fischnaller and the duo made up of Ludwig Rieder and Patrick Rastner) . Russia (Ekaterina Katnikova, Aleksander Gorbatcevich and the Denisev / Antonov duo) completed the podium with a gap of 493 thousandths. Latvia did not qualify (Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods and the Bots / Plume duo) who were going to undermine the time of Italy, but did not finish the test due to a sensational mistake in the doubles. The general classification sees Germany in command with 231 points and Italy in the wake with 210, Austria third with 205.

