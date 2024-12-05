In a world obsessed with makeup and skin care, these doctors attract thousands of followers in their fight against intrusion. “Quackers are filling eczema clinics,” they cry





Dermatologists have become the most popular robes on the Internet. So much so that in the United States, the country where new words are born, they have already invented the term for themselves. ‘dermfluencers’. With the peculiarity that these doctors…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only