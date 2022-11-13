The Sixth Annual Conference of Dermatology revealed innovative treatments for a number of skin diseases in the country, most notably a treatment for “prurigo nodularis,” making it the second country to adopt this treatment after America, in addition to two types of new genetic skin diseases.

Conference President Dr. Mona Al-Marawi explained during the conference that itchy nodular disease affects the general public, especially the elderly, and has a significant impact on the patient’s activity and psychological state, noting that the innovative treatment was previously used to treat eczema sufferers from the age of 6 months and above.

Al-Marawi stated that during the start of the conference, the association signed a joint cooperation agreement with the dermatological associations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman, with the aim of identifying the latest treatments for dermatology and exchanging experiences and information in order to provide the necessary health care for patients with skin diseases. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of a delegation Professors and experts in dermatology from the participating countries and heads of the boards of directors of medical societies for dermatology, in addition to the joining of the Midam Group, an Emirati platform that includes an elite group of doctors and researchers in dermatology, useful that the conference will discuss in this version the possibility of cooperation to establish a Gulf Society for Dermatology, from which the conference will be launched Khaleeji Dermatology in the future to form a platform that serves dermatology treatments at the level of the Arab Gulf region.

She explained that the conference, which was held over 3 consecutive days, attracted more than two hundred specialized doctors from several countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Britain, the United States, Germany, India and others over three days at the Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel in Dubai.

She stated that the conference recommended the registration of skin diseases, starting with psoriasis, followed by other diseases, such as eczema and acne.