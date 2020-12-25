The use of masks and gels hydroalcoholic as a preventive measure against the circulation and spread of the coronavirus It also has its negative consequences, especially for the skin. Dermatologists have seen an increase in consultations and appointments for the appearance of allergies or the aggravation of skin problems such as irritating hand eczema, acne, rosacea or seborrheic dermatitis on the face.

These are mostly mild problems and according to experts such as Enrique Gimeno, president of the Valencian section of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Veneorology (AEDV) and Carlos Guillem, head of Dermatology of the Valencian Institute of Oncology (IVO), These skin problems do not justify stopping the use of these very necessary protection elements, since there are treatments to combat these rashes or allergies “safely”.

Dermatologists explain that Against acne or rosacea, topical treatments can be applied, but if these get worse, you can opt for oral antibiotics. In this sense, they recognize that the fact of having to wear the mask for a long time complicates the treatments. Regarding cases of hand eczema, Gimeno explains that, After washing your hands, it is very important that you dry your hands well, apply moisturizers several times a day and avoid, if possible, use the gels more than 10 times a day.

Women suffer more from these problems

Gimeno points out that dermatological problems on the face are occurring more in women than in menwhile hand eczema is being observed almost equally in both sexes. The dermatologist explains that “Makeup aggravates these problems because it clogs the pore and facilitates its occlusion and that new shoots start up, both acne and rosacea “.

Makeup and sunscreen

Therefore, Carlos Guillem advises against the use of both makeup and sunscreen for two reasons: on the one hand, the time of year we are in, which does not make the use of protective creams so necessary; on the other, because the mask covers a large part of the face and some products may contain somewhat greasy excipients.

Oily skin suffers more

Finally, both doctors explain that the mask helps the appearance of bacteria by having a humid environment. In the case of seborrheic eczema, explains Gimeno, there is a population of a saprophytic fungus on the face that, with occlusion and humidity, “increases more than necessary and triggers outbreaks.” Finally, points out that the consequences of using masks “are worse” for oily skin than for dry skin. “What the mask does is increase the moisture of the face, and with dry skin it does not harm as much as it does fat,” he adds.