Addiction to cosmetics can be caused by creams and ointments containing hormones. Dermatologist Ekaterina Pashchenko told the agency “Prime” about this.

According to her, such drugs are prescribed for the treatment of skin diseases and are used under the supervision of a doctor. Ordinary cosmetics for beauty and health do not contain such substances. “What we think of as addiction is a common addiction – the skin adjusts to the components of the cosmetic product and no longer responds to it with an improvement, as at the beginning of use,” she explained.

The expert advised to use cosmetics for two to three months to achieve maximum results. “As a result, there is a complete renewal of the skin and the accumulation of the necessary ingredients, followed by their consumption for the restoration of the skin,” said Pashchenko. If you continue to use the same remedy, it will continue to work and perform its function, but the skin has already been sufficiently “nourished” by its composition. It is better at this moment to add a product with a different composition to cover other needs of the tissues.

On March 7, cosmetologist and dermatovenerologist Aliya Shalamberidze urged women not to be afraid of the chemical components contained in cosmetics. According to the specialist, there should be about 10 components in the care product. Moreover, 70 percent of them may be of artificial origin. “We cannot avoid chemical components in cosmetic formulations, because they are a connecting link. It is desirable that at the beginning of the composition there are two or three components of plant extracts, and then there are chemicals, without which the cream cannot exist for a long time, it deteriorates, ”she explained.

Shalamberidze warned that a large amount of plant components can cause an allergic reaction. You should also be suspicious of a cosmetic product if it contains incomprehensible words, for example, parabens and methyl parabens.