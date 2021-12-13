Moles on the body can indicate the presence of cancer in a person, therefore, the appearance of neoplasms should be monitored especially carefully, said dermatologist Nikolai Dmitriev, writes RIA News…

He explained that under a “mole” it is customary to understand a pigmented formation – a nevus. This is nothing more than an accumulation of special cells, melanocytes, that protect a person from excess ultraviolet radiation. With prolonged tanning, it is because of the work of these cells that the skin gets a tan – melanin. However, they can be deadly and lead to a malignant tumor – melanoma. The dermatologist recalled that due to the high growth rate and metastasis, this type of cancer is one of the most dangerous.

The likelihood of oncology increases if moles are often injured or excessively exposed to ultraviolet light during strong tanning. The risk of melanoma increases in proportion to the size of the neoplasm, the specialist explained.

About 10 percent of melanomas appear from existing moles, the remaining 90 percent – as new formations on healthy skin. If a new mole is found, you should immediately consult a doctor, the dermatologist recommended. “Itching, burning, changes in the shape and color of the neoplasm also indicate a malignant degeneration of the nevus,” he stressed.

Doctors recommend removing nevi in ​​places where they can be injured by clothing and those that rise significantly above the level of the skin. The doctor advised to always use sunscreens with SPF filters and visit a dermatologist as often as possible.

Earlier, the doctor Irina Olovyanishnikova clarified that moles are usually removed in the neck, armpits, groin and back.