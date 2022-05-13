After a warning from the Consumers’ Association about three sunscreen creams, there has been a fuss about getting skin cancer from these creams. Dermatologist Soe Janssens of the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek provides clarity about the skin disease and answers five questions.

1. How can you get skin cancer?

If you sit too long in the sun, you burn and therefore the risk of skin cancer is greater. The ultraviolet radiation from sunlight damages the skin cells. It often takes another twenty to thirty years before skin cancer is visible. In addition, hereditary predisposition plays a role in skin cancer. If it runs in your family, there is a good chance that you will also develop skin cancer. The third factor to consider is a fair skin type that does not tan. The easier you burn, the greater the risk of skin cancer. Sunscreen can’t affect your skin cells, that’s impossible. We have never treated anyone for the harmful effects of sunburn.”

2. From what age can you get skin cancer?

"You usually get skin cancer when you are about sixty years old. You can also do it at 35, but that is very young. It is not the case that you burn once and then immediately develop skin cancer. The body is quite capable of repairing the damage from ultraviolet radiation, but sometimes cells slip. The more often you burn, the greater that risk becomes. Over time, these slipped cells develop into cancer cells. If you develop rough, red spots on burned skin, it can later become skin cancer."

3. What does skin cancer look like?

“Because there are different types of skin cancer, it doesn’t always look the same. The most important characteristic is that for no reason a spot develops on the skin that gets bigger and bigger. Skin cancer can be recognized by a red, brown or black spot on the skin. Sometimes it is just skin-colored or it manifests itself in a birthmark that changes color. The spot may be more visible if you have just showered and your blood vessels are slightly dilated. It is often the case that it bleeds easily.”

4. On which body parts is skin cancer most common?

"Skin cancer in white people mainly affects parts of the body that are easily exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck and upper back. When someone with a dark skin color gets cancer, it is often in special places such as the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. Those spots have no pigment and are lighter in color."

It is important to see a doctor as soon as possible if you do not trust a spot on your skin. A doctor can assess your skin well. If necessary, he or she can contact you afterwards refer to a dermatologist.

5. How common is skin cancer?

“In the Netherlands, 70,000 to 80,000 people get skin cancer every year. White people are especially at risk: 1 in 5 will develop the disease at some point. The risk is much smaller for people with darker skin tones, such as Asians, Indians and Africans.”

Tips from dermatologist Soe Janssens to reduce the risk of skin cancer • Don’t sit in full sun from 11am to 3pm: those are the hottest times of the day • Wear covering, airy and light-colored clothing • Always bring a piece of clothing that covers your arms • Wear light gloves on long car journeys • Apply factor 30 daily. If you go outside for a longer period of time, apply factor 50 See also Fear of infection: Olympians seek isolation from Beijing • Choose a product that makes it easy to apply, such as a foundation that is also sunscreen at the same time • Make sure that your children under the age of 18 do not burn themselves in the sun. Put a hat on them. The skin is still developing, so good protection can drastically reduce the risk of cancer





