“We cannot only think about what the disease clinically expresses with the loss” of hair and hair “even just overnight” and “the important psychological impact on patients. Alopecia areata, which is not yet recognized in the Essential Levels of Assistance (Lea), can be a sign of other pathologies such as thyroid disease, celiac disease, chronic gastritis, diseases that are not seen, but which must always be looked for in these patients.” This was said by Alfredo Rossi, associate professor of the Sapienza University of Rome and Dermatology Clinic, Umberto I Polyclinic, this morning speaking at the press conference organized in Rome, on the National Alopecia Areata Day, by the main patient associations (Aipaf, Anaa and Anmaa ), in collaboration with Fb&Associati, in which representatives of scientific societies (Adoi and Sidemast) and institutions participated.

There is some important news on the clinical aspect. “Until yesterday – explains Rossi – we used some immunosuppressants, cortisone, methotrexate or cyclosporine in therapy, but today, knowing the pathogenetic trigger, we can go with drugs targeted against the pathology with fewer side effects and greater therapeutic effects, with 50% remission ”. The new targeted therapies are a “big weapon for the clinician and an opportunity for the patient who – observes the specialist – must contact the competent doctor to undertake the therapy that can lead to complete remission”, because often, it was remembered in during the event, general practitioners themselves do not have in-depth knowledge of the disease.

“Future studies – reflects Rossi – will explain how to maintain remission and prevent these patients from living in solitude, alienated. Many – he adds – do not get married because the physical condition – hair loss, ed. – compromises love relationships “. But also “in the workplace there can be problems” due to a feeling of inadequacy and stigma. Alopecia areata “is not just an autoimmune disease – reiterates Rossi – There is a social aspect that we must address. It is a condition that leads to reduced self-esteem, to closing oneself in silence and isolation which does not lead one to complete one’s life path in the best possible way.