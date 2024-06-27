Knowing how to stay in the sun to gain all the beneficial effects while avoiding the risks: this is the strategy to follow to fill up on well-being in a summer that has just begun. First rule for a perfect tan? Never forget sunscreen. “The main rule for having a healthy tan is to use tanning cream with a protection factor suitable for your skin type before arriving at the beach. For sunscreens to be effective, they must be applied about fifteen minutes before exposure to the sun. And again, tanning creams must be used on the entire surface of the body and patiently reapplied every hour and punctually after swimming even if they are water-resistant”. This is how Andrea Paro Vidolin, head of the Photodermatology Center at the Israelite Hospital in Rome, explains to Adnkronos Salute how to prepare your skin for the sun in a few steps.

According to the expert, the absurd myth that states: ‘I don’t protect myself otherwise I won’t tan’ must be debunked, because ‘a healthy tan exists’. “Photoprotection certainly plays a fundamental role with regards to skin aging and photocarcinogenesis, i.e. pre-malignant and malignant lesions of the skin – underlines Paro Vidolin – Therefore adopting the right rules for photoprotection is absolutely very important. There is topical photoprotection , therefore the protective creams that must be applied without skimping on the quantity of product. And renew the application often, at least every hour even after a bath despite being water-resistant”. Then pay attention “to reflective surfaces – warns the specialist – such as sand, water but also concrete, because you are never safe from the risks associated with ultraviolet rays”.

If the weather is cloudy, “sun cream with a protective factor must absolutely be applied because there is a false sense of security. So you need to protect yourself from ultraviolet rays even more”.

In addition to topical photoprotection, systemic photoprotection is equally important. Before and during exposure to the sun – recommends Paro Vidolin – it is necessary to take supplements, natural substances taken by mouth that help defend the skin from ultraviolet rays, photoaging and photocarcinogenesis. These supplements act in synergy with topical photoprotection. Naturally they must be taken in the two months before and during exposure to ultraviolet rays. Nutrition certainly helps but the quantity of active ingredients in antioxidants is absolutely much higher.”

Be careful, however, with self-tanners. “They do not protect us from the sun and we must always use a high protection factor. Tanning lamps should also be avoided – underlines Paro Vidolin – Every dermatologist advises against doing them. You must be very careful and even in that case use very high protection factors “. In addition to correct prevention before exposure to the sun, the adequate use of sun creams, “a check-up with the dermatologist at the end of the summer season is very important” he concludes.