Russians who are badly sunburned, have age spots and a large number of moles on their bodies, especially those with fair skin type and over 45 years old, should be extremely careful and visit a specialist regularly. These categories of people have a higher risk of developing melanoma, warned the dermatologist, MD Yulia Gallyamova in a comment to the Zvezda publication.

“If you have been burned in the past, then you have had photodermatitis in the form of bright redness after the sun when you itched. There were blisters, this is also a predictor of the fact that it is quite possible to provoke melanoma, ”she explained. It is also necessary to monitor the health of people who often visit the solarium.

According to Gallyamova, any formation that appeared in adulthood, as a rule, on open areas of the skin, should alert. It may look like a mole or be colorless. The possible development of melanoma may be indicated by a change in the color, size or shape of existing moles.

She also talked about another type of skin cancer – basalioma (superficial skin tumor). It occurs most often on exposed areas of the body (nose, cheekbones, cheeks, forehead) and may look like a red spot or a swelling. Basalioma practically does not degenerate into a malignant formation, but in advanced cases it can penetrate deep into the skin and be dangerous. Such formations are usually removed.

In December 2020, oncologist and chemotherapist Andrei Bazylev named cosmetic procedures that can be unsafe if abused, so you should not straighten your hair more than eight times a month, since the corresponding preparations contain formaldehyde. You should also avoid procedures using dioxane, as it provokes various endocrine disorders in the body, which can lead to the development of cancer. The UV nail lamp used for manicure can cause skin cancer if used frequently more than 10-15 times a month.