Elena Kudashkina, general practitioner, anti-age therapist, dermatologist, cosmetologist, doctor of preventive and restorative medicine, geranthologist, chief physician of the PREVENTAmed clinic, gave recommendations on proper skin care during weather changes in an interview with Moslenta. According to her, the main task in such conditions is to deeply nourish the skin and protect the barrier function.

“For many people, weather changes lead to redness and dryness of the skin, which can not withstand such aggressive environmental influences. In order to keep the skin in good condition, you need to follow some recommendations, ”the specialist noted.

According to the expert, it is necessary to drink clean water at the rate of 30 milliliters per kilogram of body weight per day. Eat properly and balanced, monitor the indicators of essential vitamins, take vitamin D, Omega-3, magnesium and iodine in preventive doses, get enough sleep and rest regularly and in a timely manner, try to avoid serious stress.

Kudashkina recommended giving preference to cosmetics with ceramides, as they help restore the skin. If possible, exclude any mechanical and toxic effects on the skin – do not use scrubs, cleansing, peeling and cheap decorative cosmetics. You need to add protective masks and products with lipids to your home care, the doctor said.

