For a beautiful and safe tan, you must use sunscreen and a hat. These and other tips on Friday, June 4, in an interview with Izvestia, were given by Natalia Miloradova, a dermatologist at the K + 31 clinic.

“To get a beautiful and safe sun tan, the following rules must be followed: first, be sure to use sunscreen according to your skin type. In the city spf should be 30, on the beach – spf 50. And remember that with active tanning, you need to renew the application [солнцезащитного крема] every 2-3 hours, if you are sunbathing on the beach or swimming, ”the doctor said, noting that it is advisable to use professional protection products, because they are enriched with moisturizing ingredients.

Miloradova also urged not to forget about wearing a headdress. For those who have a tendency to hyperpigmentation, the doctor recommended that they undergo a course of biorevitalization or mesotherapy.

Speaking about hyperpigmentation, Miloradova spoke about the causes of this pathology, noting that it is usually caused by hormonal changes in the body and uncontrolled use of hormonal contraceptives. In addition, it can be caused by improper skin care during the summer.

“In summer, you need to take a more careful approach to home skin care and do not use preparations with fruit acids and retinol, otherwise there will be burns and hyperpigmentation,” the specialist added.

It is also worth remembering about thermal water, which will restore the barrier function and moisturize the skin, and before the holiday season, it is recommended to start taking beta-carotene orally.

In conclusion, Miloradova recalled that one should avoid exposure to the sun during the period of maximum solar activity – that is, from 12 to 15 hours.

On May 18, MD, dermatologist Yulia Gallyamova warned Russians about the dangers of prolonged exposure to sunlight.

According to the specialist, one of the main negative effects of the sun is the risk of advanced cancer. Galliamova advised caution to people with light hair, eyes and skin, people who tend to burn quickly, elderly citizens and those who have age spots on their skin. According to her, these categories have a predisposition to skin cancer.