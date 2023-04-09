A way to get rid of rosacea (persistent expansion of small capillaries approx. “Moslenty”) in an interview with Moslenta, said dermatocosmetologist Vladimir Ivkin. According to him, the disease can be eliminated with the help of laser phototherapy and adherence to strict skin care rules.

“The gold standard of treatment is laser phototherapy, which is able to get rid of rosacea in three to four sessions every two weeks,” the doctor said, noting that during the procedure, the laser “explodes” dilated vessels, due to which they completely disappear from the face .

In order to avoid the appearance of new “spider veins”, it is also necessary to include home care designed for sensitive skin, the specialist continued. In addition, it is necessary to reduce factors that can cause expansion of the capillaries. To do this, you should refuse to visit the bath and sauna, drinking alcohol and especially red wine, dairy products, in particular hard cheeses. In addition, it is worth avoiding sudden changes in temperature and reducing stress factors, the expert concluded.

