In beauty centers the options when taking care of the skin and improving the problems that most concern such as spots, wrinkles or dilated pores, are increasing. One of the treatments that arouses the greatest interest lately is the Dermapenalso known as Microneedling. Microagujas are a trend to the point that they have also reached cosmetics in the form of creams or patches that promise to penetrate more into the skin. But focusing on the treatment, we talk with several experts to tell us how it acts and how it manages to improve the skin quality.

What is Dermapen?

Marta Barrero and Elena RamosPharmaceuticals, experts in dermocosmetic and directors of The Secret Lab, tell us that «the Dermapen is a microneedling device, that is, it works through a controlled micropunction system. This treatment generates a deep biological stimulus and can be used to introduce different active ingredients into the dermis (such as hyaluronic acid, vitamins or growth factors), depending on the objectives we want to achieve ». Montserrat Quirós, Director of the clinic that bears his name, adds that «this microagujas device creates small perforations in the skin to stimulate collagen production». It is important to note that it is an aesthetic medicine treatment, because it implies the penetration of microagujas in the skin, although, according to the founders of The Secret Lab, “according to the depth with which the needle is worked, it can also be done in aesthetic centers. Of course, it must always be done by a qualified professional ».

What benefits do you have for the skin?

Montserrat Quirós explains that «it can be used both at the facial and bodily level. Is used especially for improve acne scars, fine wrinkles, stretch marks, dilated pores… Dermapen improves skin texture, softens wrinkles and, in general, increases skin quality ». Marta Barrero and Elena Ramos add that «Dermapen favors the creation of collagen and elastin, stimulates growth factors and cell regeneration, Atten and eliminates recent spotsreduce scars and small brands, Improves luminosity and skin toneand favors the greatest absorption of active ingredients by allowing sera and vitamins to penetrate better in the skin ». Regardless of the cocktail that is injected, by stimulating collagen and elastin, skin quality improves and looks more radiant and young.

How is microneedling performed?

The first step is to put in the hands of an experienced professional, because although it is not a dangerous treatment, it can be annoying, in fact in some cases an anesthetic cream can be applied to limit the inconvenience. In the days before submitting to derma, it is recommended that the sun will not be taken, and The skin is kept well hydratedavoiding the use of exfoliants, acids and other aggressive treatments. The device has various microagujas that They are drilling the skin and injecting the ingredient cocktail. Assets depend on the needs and objectives of each skin, but they are normally hyaluronic acid, vitamins, amineoacids, etc. Once the skin has been cleaned and removed, the device is passed with the selected asset cocktail, and then sealed with a mask. Regarding the number of sessions, the usual thing is to be made between 6 and 8, spaced every 15 days or more time, if it is a deeper technique.









Do you have any contraindication?

Although it is a minimally invasive technique, some people cannot submit to it, as the founders of The Secret Lab tell us. “It is contraindicated during pregnancy and breastfeeding (by caution), in people with active skin infections (such as herpes or inflammatory severe acne), in extremely sensitive skins or with ros﻿severe acid, when there has been a recent use of isotretinoin treatments (Roacután), in Autoimmune diseases or coagulation problems ».

How to take care of the skin after treatment?

To get the most out of microneedling, get better results and avoid adverse effects, Marta Barrero and Elena Ramos recommend “Avoid sun exposure Direct for at least 48-72 hours and apply SPF50 sun protection, do not use makeup or irritating products 48 hours after treatment; Hydrate the skin with specific products recommended by the specialist; Avoid saunas, swimming pools and intense exercise for 48-72 hours after treatment, to prevent infections; Do not touch or scratch the skin if light redness or peel appears ».

Regarding his pricealthough it would vary according to the cocktail used, for example, in The Secret Lab they offer the Beauty Cocktail that includes ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or vitamin C and A, with a price per session of 80 euros.

