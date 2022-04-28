Criminal lawyer Job Knoester is surprised that the Public Prosecution Service (OM) will investigate the statements of Johan Derksen. “The Public Prosecution Service is doing something it should not do: going along with the underbelly of the Netherlands,” says the lawyer who regularly sits at the table as a guest at the program.

“You can wonder whether Derksen’s story as it was told on Tuesday, so penetrating with that candle, was punishable at the time,” Knoester said. “For rape, the law at the time spoke of sexual intercourse. The law was amended in 2002 for fornication. It was then added that it can also be the case if someone is in a state of reduced consciousness. This means, among other things: if someone is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”



Quote

What the Public Prosecution Service is now doing is meeting the underbelly of the Netherlands. Very very disappointing Criminal lawyer Job Knoester ,,Fifty years ago this could possibly be a case, but what I know above all is that it has now expired. In 2013, the statute of limitations for, among other things, rape was abolished, but this would have happened in 1971. What the Public Prosecution Service is now doing is meeting the underbelly of the Netherlands. Very very disappointing.”

‘Social discussion’

He continues: ,,On Tuesday, Derksen said that the candle had gone in, Wednesday between the legs. Both wrong, distasteful and uncivilized, but do you still have to research that fifty years later? This is a social discussion you need to have. They can’t even get it done over other things like The Voiceto be investigated in time. Then they are now going to put energy into this.”

“You will now be a victim and have to wait because the Public Prosecution Service is investigating a time-barred case,” says Knoester. “That is a slap in the face to the victims of today. That’s irresponsible if you ask me. I think the discussion should be much more about how this story was discussed with much laughter. Is that appropriate? You can have a social conversation about that, but don’t forget the nuance. Talking about exactly what happened 50 years ago and whether that is a crime, while it’s time-barred, adds nothing to the importance of the #Metoo discussion.”

