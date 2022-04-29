Johan Derksen, Wilfred Genee, and René van der Gijp stop working for the television program Today Inside† The trio announced this on Friday, Talpa Network reported in a statement. Derksen had already announced his intention to stop the day before.

The presentation trio is leaving in response to a strongly criticized statement by Derksen. Last Tuesday he said in a broadcast of Today Inside that when he was 24 he had put a candle in an unconscious woman. He was “ashamed of himself” and called it a “youthful sin.” His colleague Van der Gijp added with a laugh that the woman was lucky because it could also have been “a baseball bat”. A day later, Derksen nuanced the incident and stated that the candle had not penetrated the woman. He refused to offer his apologies, despite the producer’s insistence.

Derksen’s statement was met with strong criticism. Talpa stated that he was “extremely shocked” and that he would sit down with him. Columnist Roos Schlikker, the regular table lady of the program, said he no longer wanted to sit down, and Stella Fietsen and Toto have stopped sponsoring the program.

Mariëtte Hamer, commissioner for sexually transgressive behavior of the cabinet, also reacted disapprovingly to the statements. She called Derksen’s statements to ANP news agency “disappointing television” and “degrading and hurtful” to victims of sexual violence.

In the place of Today Inside will be an episode of this Friday night The Stir broadcast. From next Monday, the Meiland family will take that place, with a repeat of all episodes.

Also read: Derksen returns to story about candle, refuses to apologize



Correction (April 29, 2022): In an earlier version of this article, Van der Gijp was mistakenly referred to in the headline as Van der Grijp and referred to as Veronica Inside. That has been corrected above.