with videoJohan Derksen has in the broadcast of Today Inside responded to all the commotion about his confession on Tuesday night’s program. Derksen then said that he used to penetrate a drunk, unconscious woman with a candle, when he was still playing football. He corrected this statement last night.

Derksen: ,,It was such a very large thousand-hour candle, on such a large pedestal. They were very popular then. We put it between her legs. It was so up in the air. I didn’t penetrate her with that. But it remains uncivilized. But I wanted to show that the image of the time was like that. Now you will be sabbed for it.” The day before he said: “That lady was lying unconscious on one of those couches and there was such a big candle and we put it in it and then we left.”

It is actually a story for the regular table, says Derksen. Derksen’s wife said that he must realize that ‘you are not talking with a few men in a pub, but that everyone is watching’. Derksen then concludes to himself that he was 24 years old, ‘I had a lump in my ass’, and he had misbehaved. ,,That’s what I wanted to show, everyone misbehaves sometimes.” He also says: ,,I hadn’t prepared it at all, but it was about Johnny de Mol for the umpteenth time. And I can play the ethicist here on TV, who slaps everyone in the Netherlands on the fingers, but the people of my generation have had very riotous years. I tried to sketch that. Also because otherwise I find it silly to judge others, like Johnny.” See also Johnson loses his pulse on the street

Presenter Wilfred Genee, and dinner guests René van der Gijp and Özcan Akyol, are surprised by this new twist in Derksen’s story. A day earlier, Derksen still talked about ‘putting it in’, he was deeply ashamed and said that he ‘would end up in jail for that’.

‘Birthday story’

Van der Gijp no longer believes it all, he says. “It is a story from fifty years ago. He makes up part of the story to be able to tell it more fun.” Van der Gijp says that he already found the story very bizarre yesterday, which is why he joked about it. “I didn’t laugh at the victims. It’s the kind of story you hear on a birthday and you joke about it.”

Derksen says that it is absolutely not a made-up story, ‘however easy I could get away with it. I told the anecdote because this country is full of hypocritical people who shame people, yet have done things like this.”

Derksen says he does not care about all criticism and that he will accept all consequences, if any. ,,But I’m not going to apologize here 25 years later”, Derksen repeats his words from yesterday. “I don’t even know her name.” See also Damper in the Champions League: FC Bayern is threatened with the end

‘Anything but credible’

Lawyer Sébas Diekstra calls Derksen’s further explanation implausible. Diekstra represents a number of victims of The Voice. “This is anything but credible and seems more like a pathetic attempt to save Johan Derksen as a regular at the program.” Broadcaster Talpa could not be reached for comment after the broadcast.

Reactions to Derksen’s statements today are mixed on social media. Some agree with the general tenor that also prevailed in today’s broadcast: the story has been disproportionate and Derksen has nothing to apologize for. Others react furiously to Derksen’s nuances. His comments about the ‘woke and cancel culture’ are especially not well received. ‘If you speak out these days that you don’t think rape is okay, you are apparently woke. Okay. Then I’m kei-woke,” it sounds on Twitter.

Angela de Jong about statements Derksen: ‘Really disgusting’

Disappointing television

Derksen’s earlier story, which made all those present at the table laugh out loud on Tuesday evening, led to many angry reactions yesterday. Mariëtte Hamer, the government commissioner for sexually transgressive behaviour, spoke of ‘disappointing television’. Even after Wednesday evening’s broadcast, the trio did not show any insight in any way into how hurtful their conversations about sexual violence are for victims, according to Hamer. See also The EU announced new sanctions against the Lukashenka regime

“In the whole conversation of the men, it seemed impossible to get through how hurtful everything they said yesterday and Tuesday is,” said Hamer. ,,It was again mainly about how hard it was for them, and that they are no longer allowed to make bad jokes. The very big problem behind their statements was not discussed. I found it very disappointing.”

A number of victims of abuse around the program The Voice found Derksen’s story ‘bizarre and nauseating’ and called on John de Mol, Talpa’s boss, to take action. There was also an angry reaction on social media. The Public Prosecution Service was called upon to take action by writer Arthur Japin, among others.

“The channel management is working on this matter,” Talpa said earlier. “We do not anticipate the content of the broadcast.” It was not yet clear at the time whether Derksen would return to the commotion in the broadcast and whether he would even sit at the table. After the broadcast, Talpa was unreachable for comment.

