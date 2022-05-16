Johan Derksen has sleepless nights now that the Public Prosecution Service is investigating him. That’s what the 73-year-old presenter told in Today Inside , which returned to television tonight after a two-week absence. ,,So an official report has been drawn up, they have heard my story and now he is going to decide what he is going to do with it. Well, you understand I don’t sleep a wink.”

After Derksen’s candle story, the Public Prosecution Service announced that it would investigate the statements of the presenter. Derksen decided not to wait and go to the vice squad in Groningen himself. ,,I was not obliged to come, but I did go, because I don’t shy away from anything,’ said Derksen tonight at the table in the studio. The meeting with the detective also earned Derksen an indirect compliment. “She said her husband was very happy that the program would return.”

According to the detective, Derksen says, the case is time-barred. Nevertheless, he told his story to the officer, after which an official report was drawn up. ,,Now he’s going to decide what he’s going to do with it,” Derksen explained. Waiting for that verdict is not comfortable for Derksen. “Well, you understand I don’t sleep a wink.” See also The creators of Cyberpunk 2077 bought off the investors who sued them

Derksen repeated once again that he quit the program because he felt that Talpa did not support him. ,,I was just as fed up with it. And then you get the problem: all those people at those talk show tables are going to demand very well and politically correct that I have to apologize. I have to say sorry or I’m sorry, but they don’t have to hand me the words. I am very well. I had already distanced myself from it.”



I feel a bit that the Netherlands is excited. I don’t have that The presenter also never shared the candle story to hurt victims of sexual abuse, he explained to Genee. “I told it to make it clear to all those good Dutch people, who never have anything on their plate, that that is of course nonsense.”

Prior to the broadcast, Derksen already announced that he did not feel any tension for his comeback. ,,I feel a bit that the Netherlands is excited. I’m not like that. I do have a few outspoken thoughts, if you’re interested in that.” Genee responded by joking about an anecdote. ,,I still have one from about fifty years ago’, joked Derksen.

A group of protesters gathered just before the broadcast started in front of the studio where Today Inside is being recorded. The demonstrators protest against the return of the program to television. It was a group of ten to fifteen people, who stood screaming in front of the building. People carried signs and banners with texts like ‘Rape culture inside‘, ‘No platform for rape culture‘, ‘Put that candle in your own ass’ and ‘No stage for racism and sexism’.

The SBS6 program was on the air for more than two weeks after the almost traditional commotion about the program had arisen at the end of April. Johan Derksen had hung up a story from fifty years ago in the television broadcast. At the time, De Snor would have ended up at two women’s homes after a night out with a keeper from Veendam, in his time as a professional football player. Initially he claimed that he had penetrated a woman, unconscious from drunkenness, with a candle. A day later, he changed his story, saying that he had “left a candle between her legs.”

Derksen was bombarded with criticism. Sponsors withdrew, dinner guest Roos Schlikker withdrew her cooperation and the Public Prosecution Service stated that it would open an investigation. He resigned, did not feel supported by the Talpa management, but nevertheless entered into talks with the top of the station. In the meantime he lost a lot. He was no longer able to present his radio programs at Radio Rijnmond, Radio West and RTV Noord-Holland. He was no longer welcome at the Blues festival in Grolloo and his theater show was cancelled. Reportedly, the musicians did not want to continue without Derksen. Derksen: ,,The whole cancel movement has really hit me hard, but it’s the trend these days. You can’t escape that. People I thought were friends have let me down.”

