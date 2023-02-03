Mexico.- Alejandra Silva also known as “Dua Lupita” or the Oxxo Girl starred in a new viral event after the employee of the famous convenience store changed the name of a customer in a money deposit.

The event was shared by the young woman herself in her Twitter account. TikTok (@dua_lupitaa), where he showed how the client returned to the store oxxo to claim because he had made the deposit in the name of another person.

The customer had come to the store to make a deposit known as “send money from OXXO to OXXO”, through which interested parties can send any amount of cash to another Oxxo branch to be withdrawn by the indicated recipient, simply by presenting their identification.

Despite the fact that the shipment was made correctly by the well-known “Dua Lupita”, a small mistake caused great disgust in the feelings because she named “Monday” someone whose name is “Domingo”.

As the young woman commented on the recording, her confusion arose because she reminded the client that it was Monday, so when she placed the name of the person who would receive the money, she wrote “Monday” and not “Sunday”.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the situation, the account acknowledged that what had happened was very funny, but expressed annoyance that she would have to go to another Oxxo branch to pick up the money.