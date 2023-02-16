SBU announces nationalization of assets of Russian businessman Deripaska in the amount of $273 million

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the nationalization of assets owned by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in the amount of $273 million. This is reported in Telegramdepartmental channel.

According to his information, the court satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on the transfer of enterprises owned by Deripaska to the state.

The court decision concerns the Nikolaevsky alumina refinery and the mining companies Glukhovsky quartzite quarry, Khustsky quarry and Zhezhelovsky quarry. Their cost is estimated at 273 million dollars.

In January, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian enterprises and three entrepreneurs, as well as against 185 Russian organizations and individuals involved in the transportation of military equipment and soldiers by rail.