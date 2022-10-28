Businessman Deripaska proposed to reduce the exchange rate of the ruble to attract investment in Russia

Russia runs the risk of acquiring a “bouquet of economic and social problems” by the end of 2023. With such a warning Telegram businessman Oleg Deripaska spoke.

In particular, the businessman warned that due to the lack of timely solutions, problems with employment and incomes of Russians may arise. In his opinion, “we have nothing to lose for a long time,” so we need to move on to more decisive measures to correct the situation.

As one of these measures, Deripaska proposed a depreciation of the ruble. First of all, this will help attract investors from friendly countries to the domestic market. The current exchange rate of the ruble, in his opinion, “makes any production uncompetitive, including agricultural products.”

Related materials:

The businessman also advised to reduce the key rate to 5 percent and carry out a quantitative easing program to secure mortgages and investments worth 20-25 trillion rubles. This is the only way to ensure economic growth, Deripaska believes.

“There will be no economic recovery in a country with such a high cost of debt (let’s not forget about the serious burden on business and the economy in the form of outdated judicial and law enforcement systems),” Deripaska added.

The need to depreciate the ruble to the level of 70-80 rubles per dollar was repeatedly discussed in the government, since too strong national currency reduces state revenues. In September, the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that the budget already in August became deficit at all levels. Nevertheless, it has not yet been possible to cope with the problem, the dollar is trading at the level of 60 rubles.