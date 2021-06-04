Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska announced carte blanche for Russian President Vladimir Putin to govern the country until 2030 in an interview with RBC.

“They are [западные страны] Such a little slow-witted, they believe that it is possible to put a little pressure on Russia. Remember: “Who will win – refrigerator or TV in Russia?” It is clear that the president won. He now has carte blanche not only for these Duma elections, not only for the 2024 elections, he has carte blanche until 2030, ”he said.

As the billionaire noted, Russia is an outcast in the eyes of Western countries, but in reality this is not at all the case. “We’re just different. We have a different country, a different historical reality, in which we still live, ”Deripaska explained. According to him, Russian citizens also have their own views, and one cannot jump over them.