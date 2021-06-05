Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has proposed a way to increase the country’s GDP by 2.5 times in ten years. He spoke about this in an interview with RBC at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He called an increase in the bond market as one of the main conditions. The current figure is 30 trillion rubles, which is “humiliating little”, but the businessman considers the necessary sum of about 70 trillion. “The debt market is a“ step towards freedom of entrepreneurs, ”but this issue cannot be resolved without the support of the Bank of Russia,” he stressed.

After that, you will need to talk about the capital market. He cited the example of Korea, China and the Middle East, which have already gone this way, “and we are able to go,” even in spite of the sanctions.

Then, according to the billionaire, it is necessary to put things in order in the transport and customs infrastructure. “Our main market is the export market, you need to get there quickly. Our priority is fast high-speed freight roads that will connect Europe and Asia, ”Deripaska said.

Earlier, Deripaska speculated that Russia in the view of Western countries is an outcast, but in reality this is not at all the case. “We’re just different. We have a different country, a different historical reality, in which we still live, ”he explained. According to him, Russian citizens have their own views and one cannot jump over them.

On June 4, Deripaska announced that good times have come in Russia. “The President, we must give him his due, won. And now the question is, as they say, in us, ”he said. The businessman backed up his statement by the fact that the country has developed stability and “fairly predictable conditions.” The billionaire also expects foreign investment to come to Russia in the fall. “The question will be in us, in the entrepreneurs, and I think we will be able to surprise and help the Russian population,” he added. Speaking about the international situation, the billionaire noted that it is changing, there are visible prospects for a transition to a bipolar world, in which China will take its “place”.