The Moscow Arbitration Court has suspended consideration of the claim of billionaire Oleg Deripaska against FBK founder Alexei Navalny, RBC writes.

Deripaska’s lawyer Alexei Melnikov said that they decided to postpone the trial out of humane considerations. “We consider it right to wait until Mr. Navalny is fully recovered. We wish the defendant to recover and look forward to seeing him in court, ”he said. Melnikov confirmed that all claims remain valid.

The reason for the lawsuit was the release of the Navalny Live program, which claimed that Deripaska was receiving support from state banks on non-market terms. The billionaire demanded to publish a refutation and pay him compensation in the amount of one ruble.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane urgently landed in Omsk. Navalny fell into a natural coma, for the first two days the oppositionist was treated in a local hospital, and on August 22 he was transported to Germany. On September 2, Berlin reported that traces of a substance from the Novichok group were found in Navalny’s body.