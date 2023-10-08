Billionaire Deripaska said that politicians continue to incite wars

World politicians continue to foment wars and conflicts, indulging their pathetic ambitions. Billionaire Oleg Deripaska stated this in his Telegram-channel.

“What’s really frightening is that in the 21st century the world has completely lost the ability to both negotiate and prevent bloodshed. It is already burning in all parts of the globe, rockets are flying, hundreds of thousands of people are dying and suffering. A real global security crisis,” he wrote.

According to him, politicians, instead of stopping the global security crisis, continue to incite conflicts and wars. He also added that huge civilian casualties cannot be justified by geopolitics, ideology, or religion.

Earlier, Deripaska said that the most serious problem, the gravestone standing in the way of Rus’’s development, is state capitalism with state banks, because of which funds go to the wrong places and expenses are too high.