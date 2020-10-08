In less than 24 hours, Derek Chauvin was admitted to three different prisons in the State of Minnesota until authorities found one in which it seems that his safety can be guaranteed. Now, the agent responsible for the eight minutes and 46 seconds of police brutality that killed George Floyd and sparked the largest wave of racial protests in the United States since the murder of Martin Luther King is in the maximum security correctional facility in Oak Park Heights, a 35-minute drive east of Minneapolis.

Chauvin, 44, is accused of murder and murder in the second degree for the death of George Floyd and the judge has imposed a bail of half a million dollars (446,000 euros), which, so far, no one has paid. In any case, it will not be his wife who collects the money and pays it to the judge, since the woman, after learning of the arrest and prosecution of the agent, announced her divorce.

Chauvin’s track record of nearly two decades with the Minneapolis Police Department is fraught with incidents and exposes the police department, which has done little or nothing to account for all the alarms that have been raised on this officer and their way of working.

One piece of information can help to understand a culture of almost impunity in the department: the head of the Minneapolis police union, Bob Kroll, has accumulated 29 complaints. Three have ended in disciplinary action. But the accusations of excessive use of force and racial slurs, on one occasion alongside other officers (one of whom is now the chief of police), have not diminished his position and rank. At least until now.

Chauvin has been involved in several shootings. In 2006, he shot and killed a man who allegedly had a gun. In 2008, he did the same against a suspect of sexist violence. And in 2011, he opened fire on a man fleeing a shooting. With that sometimes dark and violent record, Chauvin has been praised and praised by his superiors for nearly 20 years.

As reported by the head of Minnesota prisons, Paul Schnell, agent Chauvin is subject to the legal figure known as “administrative segregation.” In other words, as Schell explains, he is subjected to a routine protection procedure that is applied to all prisoners who are part of the forces of order or have a very high criminal profile, which makes them the target of the rest of the inmates. who seek to apply justice with their own hands.

His so far wife, Kellie Chauvin, 45, disclosed in a statement that she was “devastated” by the events and the agent’s performance. Born in Laos in 1974, she is a former Minnesota beauty queen who lived in a refugee camp in Thailand, fleeing the war in her country until she arrived with her family in the United States.

Forced by the rules of the Hmong ethnic group to which she belongs, the woman was forced to marry at the age of 18. She lived an abusive marriage, which she dared to leave to settle in Minnesota with her two children. While working in the Emergency Radiology Service at the Minneapolis Medical Center, she met her next husband, Police Officer Chauvin, who was taking a prisoner for a medical check-up prior to his arrest.

Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis police use force against black citizens up to seven times more than against whites. Out of a total population of 430,000, only 20% are black. With such figures, provided by the city itself, the State of Minnesota has initiated a civil rights lawsuit against the Minneapolis Police Department for the actions of four of its agents during the arrest that led to the death of George Floyd.

“Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can count on our Administration to use all the tools at our disposal to eradicate generations of systemic racism in our State, ”Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Tuesday.