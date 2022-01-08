The Real Valladolid and the Burgos CF inaugurate a unpublished derby, but stale due to the always existing rivalry between the two cities in a meeting that faces the tremendous streak in Zorrilla de los pucelanos, have won their last six meetings at home, with evil performance of Burgos at home that everything they add to their fans they lose away from El Plantío. And the two sets intend the three points to get a little closer to their respective goals (follow the game live on AS.com). The local they want to assault the second place, put pressure on Eibar, while the Burgos pretend walk away a little more of the danger zone after letting two points escape in front of the Amorebieta.

In the blanquivioletas, Pacheta he recovering players, but he has a great doubt for the starting eleven of this afternoon’s match. The dilemma is who will occupy the right-handed side? And it is that the fact that Luis Pérez is convalescing from Covid and Janko, injured, makes the technician have to find a solution. The first would be to place Anuar, player who could go to Mirandés next week and who played in that position in the subsidiary. The second option Its the Diogo Queiros, another player who can leave in the next few days and whose main position is that of central. Nor is the Fresneda option, youth who debuted last Wednesday with the first team in the Cup, but his 17 years they can go cagainst your options. The last possibility is that Nacho changes sides, between Olaza on the left and the veteran player from Blanquio to the right. For the rest, the Pacheta team will not have many changes, with Weissman at the head of the attack, Plano close to him and Toni Villa and Plata on the wings.

For his part, Burgos, Accompanied by 600 fans, will look for the opportunity to improve his performance away from home. The week has been difficult with multiple players affected for coronavirus that gradually have been incorporated into training. The last ones were Ernesto and Álvaro Rodríguez today, as well as coach Julián Calero. The uncertainty is knowing in what state of form they will arrive to the match. In addition to those two players they have also recovered Navarro, Riki Y Zabaco. Julián Calero will not be able to count on the left-handed side, Fran García or Expensive who in addition to not being able to act due to his transfer contract to Burgos by Valladolid, is also affected by covid. The people of Burgos continue to depend on their two leading men, Juanma Y Valcarce, the team’s top scorers and their defensive strength that in recent games has been questioned, after conceding three goals in Gerona Y two at home before him Amorebieta.

With all this, the derby will be a match what will measure to two teams in a good time and in which the effectiveness will have a lot to say as happened in the first round. Then Burgos was effective in its first occasions and put the game on track, so the pucelanos, who have not yet come back a game throughout the season, will want to get it right first and, incidentally, take revenge for that match in which those of Calero beat 3-0. Today is derby day and dreaming of approaching the goal.