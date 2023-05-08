The 34th day of Serie A recounts Rafael Leao’s injury in view of the Champions League derby between Milan and Inter, the return of refereeing errors and cases of racism (chants against Vlahovic in Atalanta-Juve). In cycling, on the other hand, a great start for the 106th Giro d’Italia. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the deputy director of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video