On the occasion of a talk show at the “Fratelli Beretta” stand at the Milan Fair, as part of “Tuttofood”, the former footballers Fabio Cannavaro and Massimo Ambrosini recalled the derby between Milan and Inter in the Champions League semifinal of the season 2002/03. The former AC Milan player, in particular, recounted how he had managed to enter the pitch despite being disqualified. Watch the video