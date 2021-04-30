D.Since the fall of Tonya Harding, great filmed with Margot Robbie in the leading role, figure skating is not a sugar-sweet sport for princesses, but rather has a dark side. Harding’s husband hired an assassin who injured her main competitor in the knee with an iron bar, so that she could not continue the American World Cup. Lola Bouvier (Chloé Jouannet) was almost as brutal when she finished second in the World Cup: With her runners, she stepped on the fingers of the Canadian competitor in anger, and they were gone.

This is the end of her career, and that is the end of her parents’ marriage. Since then, Lola has lived with her father (Olivier Mag), a lovable teacher who lets Lola get away with a lot and just wants his little girl back. During the day she sits at the cash register in a desolate sports discounter, is bored with the days of neon light and is reluctant to take notice of her surroundings. When her colleague Mickaël (Adrien Ménielle) collects for Brigitte’s strike, she only asks: “Who is Brigitte?” – “Well, the one from the hiking department.” – “We have a hiking department?” No, Lola is not the most empathetic person of the world.

Not the best source material

Through several coincidences, she came across the phenomenon of the roller derby. Because the “Black Weirdos” don’t take her, she joins the worst team in the league, the “CannibalLicornes”, a thrown together group that lacks everything that makes a good sports team in terms of training, skills and morals. Captain “Acid” has the place under control, but is also a single mother who works in a snack bar and is always late anyway. “MJ” is small, chubby, constantly hypoglycemic, is pampered by her parents and adores Lola without limits. The haphazard “Mother Blocker” lives alone in a hygienically questionable mound and looks after Lola a lot because she is “hot”. “Absinthe” is a nurse during the day and Goth in the evening. The rest are an equally disparate bunch that meet regularly in a rundown, graffiti-sprayed concrete complex to train.

In short: This team is not exactly the right starting material when it comes to becoming the best roller derby girl in the world, because Lola does not do it underneath. With her excessive ambition, a much too big ego and a personality that must have stopped developing at some point in her puberty, she soon turns the group against her. But she realizes: Lola can really do something, so she can stay.

The best of the worst corners of France

Watching how childish, self-confident Lola grows on this team and the team on her too, is definitely fun. The whole thing has wit and pace, the timing is right and is overdriven in the right places. The backdrops of glorious desolation, apparently filmed in the worst corners of France, contrast most beautifully with the blonde, always pink-clad, now not quite so graceful ice skating queen. Details such as the scene in which Lola smashes the car windows of the competing team with the baseball bat in slow motion are a nice homage to the Beyoncé video “Hold up”, which has meanwhile become solidly anchored in popular culture.

So you are well entertained while you watch the protagonist and team pull together, self-images and external images crunch everywhere, Lola falls out with her father because he has a new girlfriend, like colleague Mickaël doesn’t dare to tell Lola what he is for her feels how Lola loses her job and moves in with “Mother Blocker”. You watch the girls at tindering and drinking beer in dark pubs and despite all the exaggeration, it is very close to the reality of life.



Are we really supposed to keep this? Absinthe-ni-touche (Suzanne de Baeque, left), Acid Cyprine (Jisca Kalvanda, center) and Mother Blocker (Sophie-Marie Larrouy, right) are at odds.



Image: ZDF and Beta





It would have been nice if the person who was responsible for the translation into German had used a jargon that roughly fits into the 21st century. When people are “sniffing out” and people are “lusling”, sometimes the mustiness of the old Federal Republic wafts through the picture. What speaks in favor of the series is that even that can’t do much to the pleasure of it. It is also good that ZDFneo plays through the episodes in one night and then puts them in the media library.

Derby girl starts this Friday from 11.30 p.m., five episodes in a row, on ZDFneo. From Saturday, 8 p.m., in the media library.