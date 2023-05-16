The love for one’s favorite team is blind, sometimes even reckless. This is how two Inter and Milan fans chose to get a Champions League final tattoo that… hasn’t been played yet. Indeed, for one of the two this final will never take place.

The bet

—

Kevin is a huge fan of Milan, Alberto of Inter. Both participated in the challenge launched by The Pitch: a tattoo on the wrist dominated by the colors of their favorite team and with the writing of the Turkish city in the middle. The artist is Alberto Marzari, tattoo artist of several Serie A players. It is a gamble for both, because the trophy could end up in Real Madrid or Manchester City, but above all for the Rossoneri fan who must hope for a real feat at Giuseppe Meazza too just to see his team in Turkey. A curious way to demonstrate one’s faith before a derby with a thousand announced tensions.