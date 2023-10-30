What a season finale

Thirteen points separate Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the rankings after Martinator’s double in Thailand. The Ducati Pramac rider was fresh from the Mandalika crash and the unfortunate gamble with the soft tire in Australia, but yesterday he redeemed himself by taking a victory “because I was the one who wanted it the most“he declared at the end of the race.

There are still three events to go with a total of 111 points up for grabs. Anything can still happen between the two contenders, who have the same bike and who could find themselves in the same garage in 2024 given that, as highlighted by the Spanish newspaper AS Enea Bastianini’s position within the factory team may not be so secure.

“A show like the one offered yesterday by MotoGP would have deserved the stage and time range of the Sanremo Festival or the final of the Football World Cup – writes Riccardo Galli on Il Resto del Carlino in the editorial entitled ‘a rivalry worthy of the greats’ – Martin, Binder, Bagnaia: on the podium of emotions recounted we should put all three of them together, one next to the other on the top step of the podium. Well done, very good, pilots and, as they would say in this case, from other times. And instead this is Jorge, Brad and Pecco’s time, complete with applause from everyone. But really everyone. Brilliant in running, spectacular in challenging each other, Martin, Binder and Bagnaia are also friends. Everyone believes (and rightly so) that they are stronger than the other, but at the same time they know that the other has what it takes, the numbers and the pride, to do just as well”.

“After 8 months, 17 grand prix and 34 races, including sprint races, those two in the standings are separated by just 13 points – we read in the columns of Repubblica in the report by Massimo Calandri who obviously refers to Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin – 3 appointments left. There is time to breathe next week, then 3 weekends one after the other. From the humid heat of Malaysia to the nocturnal desert of Qatar, it ends with the cold November mornings in Valencia. Pecco is ahead, Jorge is in better shape. A lucid, expert one. The other enthusiastic, explosive. They have two identical Ducatis. And no one dares to make a prediction, because anything can really happen in a month. Martinator won his eighth race since September. Attention: the Spaniard from the Prima Pramac team received a warning after the finish line. The tire pressure was not regular, if it happens again he risks 3 seconds of punishment like Aleix Espargaró, 5th but relegated to 8th place. Martin celebrates, Bagnaia is happy too. In two weeks there will be fun in Sepang.”