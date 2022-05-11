Munir Rahouma (Dubai)

Al-Nasr regained the tone of victories in the Dubai derby, by defeating Shabab Al-Ahly 2-1, during the match that was held at Rashid Stadium, as part of the “23rd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”. “Al-Ameed” scored his two goals through Tigali and Dia Al-Sabaa in the 27th and 68th minutes, while Thomas Olsen scored the only goal for the “Knights” in the 86th minute, and the victory reached “point 32”, compared to “33 points” for Al-Ahly youth.

The start of the match was exciting, especially as the two teams played without reservation, and entered the stadium in search of victory, and scored important moral points in the “derby”.

Opportunities varied on both sides, as the danger of the “Knights” appeared on the part of the Argentine Tigali, who could have scored since the third minute, but his ball was blocked by the post, while the “blue” moved dangerously in the opponent’s defenses, thanks to Ryan Mendes and Tigali, where the post denied victory. Also from the scoring in the sixth minute.

At a time when the hosts lacked effectiveness in attacking and investing opportunities, the guests succeeded in taking advantage of an organized attack, reaching the goalkeeper Majed Nasser, in the 27th minute through Tigali, who could have added more goals, had it not been for the brilliance of the defense.

In the second half, the excitement continued, especially after the changes made by the two teams, but Al-Nasr succeeded in consolidating its progress with the second goal, through Dia Al-Sabaa, while Al-Ahly youth players only succeeded in investing once, through Thomas Olsen, to end the “derby”. An important moral victory for Al-Ameed outside his stadium.