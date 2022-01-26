In Brazil the one between the two Paulist teams Palmeiras and Santos historically call it Classico do Saudade, the derby of nostalgia. But perhaps for Santos … since the Palmeiras Under 20, as well as the first team had won the Libertadores, won the Copinha, the youth cup of San Paolo, beating Santos 4-0 at Allianz Parque. Social networks have not forgiven the defeat and many followers have joked that Santos is the “coconut” of Palmeiras, its sacrificial victim. Yet for this important youth final, even Pelé struggling with a tumor had sent a message of encouragement to the boys …

Verdão have a clear advantage over Peixe in the latest clashes between the teams, such as in the final of the Libertadores in 2020. “The relationship between Palmeiras and Santos is extremely toxic,” said an internet user. “Palmeiras submit a request to FIFA to play the World Cup final against Santos,” wrote the profile Olé do Brasil. Some other fans recalled the last day of the 2014 Brasileirão championship, when Santos could have hurt Palmeiras in the fight against relegation, but they did their part and beat Vitória. On a professional level, Santos have not beaten Palmeiras in seven games in all competitions. Peixe’s last triumph over Verdão was in October 2019.