Genoa – New setback for Cagliarialready defeated last Sunday by Genoa at Ferraris: the Sardinians lose at home to Tudor’s Hellas Verona, a positive result for both Genoese ready to take the field in a decisive derby for salvation.

Barak’s advantage in the 8th minute and the former Samp Caprari doubled in the 44th minute: Mazzarri’s team closed the first 45 minutes down by two goals. In the second half, the Tuscan coach tried to change the inertia of the match with substitutions but only found Joao Pedro’s goal on a free-kick in the 57th minute. The match ended in this way, 1-2, Hellas victory and boos for the hosts in the seventh defeat in the last eight games.

At this point Sampdoria maintains the advantage of two points (Sampdoria at 30, Cagliari at 28) with the possibility of extending the derby and at the same time the Grifone (25) remains at minus three and has the chance to hook the Sardinians in case of success in the derby.

In short, the braking of Cagliari lends a hand to both Sampdoria and Genoa who will still try to collect as many points as possible in today’s match at Marassi, Doria to maintain or increase the advantage over the relegation zone, the Grifone to continue hoping for the salvation to the photo finish.

Thousands of fans in Marassi

Genoa with bated breath awaits the whistle to start the match. The Ferraris is already packed with fans.

Derby della Lanterna, Genoa and Sampdoria supporters already lined up at the Ferraris

The official formations

In the end it was Ekdal who won the ballot with Vieira in Sampdoria. For the rest, Giampaolo re-proposes the 4-5-1 seen in Verona, with Sensi in place of the suspended Rincon. In the 4-2-3-1 of Genoa the bench for Masiello and Criscito, in the field Ostigard and Vasquez. In attack Destro

Sampdoria (5-4-1): Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Sensi, Sabiri; Caputo. On the bench: Falcone, Ravaglia, Conti, Vieira, Askildsen, Yoshida, Magnani, Murru, Trimboli, Damsgaard, Supryaga, Quagliarella. Coach: Giampaolo

Genoa (4-2-3-1): Sirigu; Frendrup, Bani, Ostigard, Vasquez; Sturaro, Badelj; Ekuban, Galdames, Amiri; Right. On the bench: Semper, Vodisek, Criscito, Masiello, Melegoni, Gudmundsson, Calafiori, Ghiglione, Azevedo, Hefti, Yaboah, Portanova. Coach: Blessin

The corporate challenge

The derby intersects with a challenge off the pitch, on the corporate front. Sampdoria, currently placed in a trust, has been on sale for some time and during the year, events not inherent to the company led to the arrest of president Ferrero. The shareholders’ meeting yesterday approved the financial statements as at 31 December 2021 in Rome with liabilities of over 24 million.

Just today, however, the Genoa budget was approved. During the meeting, in which a loss of 42.7 million and a positive net equity of 4.7 million were sanctioned, the shareholders were informed that a dispute was formalized by Preziosi at the Court of Milan with which some items of the financial statements are contested. 777 Partners, for their part, have filed an arbitration regarding the non-fulfillment of some parts of the club’s sales contract.

