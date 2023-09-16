Chiavari – The time for words and good intentions is over. Ball on the field, to the sporting battle between teams and fans for what it will still be a record-breaking Tigullio derby (3,245 tickets issued up to last night, 887 in the guest section, to which must be added the 529 Chiavari season ticket holders) and, above all, to be remembered.

Serie C, Tigullio derby. Volpe: “This match comes at the right time”



AND the first time that Entella and Sestri compete on the stage of professional football and they return to do so in an official match after fourteen years, a true eternity that has not extinguished the atavistic rivalry between the two fans, always ready to tease each other from a distance. This evening’s 8.45pm is a sort of showdown, an unmissable event after a week of words and days of anticipation which nevertheless slipped away in the name of fair play.