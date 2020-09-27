First Basque derby of the season with many urgencies for Eibar and Athletic, which seem to be half cooked yet (follow the game live on As.com). The gunsmiths are still waiting to complete the squad with a couple more signings and the rojiblancos continue to ponder the possibility of incorporating Javi Martínez or Berenguer, and even both. Bilbao remain in a nebula of doubts since six players tested positive and missed much of the preseason. Injuries, desires Herrerín and Núñez to leave and defeat in Pomegranate, chewed for 15 days by last week’s break after the game against Barça was postponed, they have added noise.

The fact is that both appear in need of points so as not to get into trouble at the first exchange. Traditionally, Eibar is not good at Athletic, to such an extent that only on one occasion, in 2015, were the gunsmiths able to prevail, after twelve clashes in First.

Mendilibar recovers Arbilla but still without Cote, a basic player on the left back. Sergi Enrich, due to muscle problems suffered in the last hours, falls out of the call. It is a sensitive loss because he knows what it is to mark the rojiblancos, although he is not ruled out for the next match against him Elche, next Wednesday. New arrivals Kadzior, Recio (headline last week before Villarreal) and Kevin they hope to have more minutes on the pitch, and the Japanese Mutt could debut in The league.

The match had to be delayed and both clubs were outraged: it went from Friday to Sunday due to the endless war between LaLiga and the Federation.