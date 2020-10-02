It was March 11, 2020 when Borussia Monchengladbach and the 1. FC Cologne Made Bundesliga history. For the first time in the history of the league, a ghost game took place. Now, on the third day of the current season, a new edition of the derby is due. But once again the clubs have to forego the presence of the fans.
Due to the increase in the incidence number in Cologne, i.e. the number of Covid19 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants during the last seven days, the game between the two traditional clubs has to get along without fans. The Müngersdorfer Rhein-Energie-Stadion will remain empty for the second time this season. At the start against Hoffenheim (2: 3), spectators were excluded at short notice.
The limit became loud Rheinischer Post exceeded this Thursday. FC had already sold over 9,000 tickets for the game at the weekend.
In addition to the Cologne-Gladbach duel, the game between Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld was declared a ghost game on Thursday.
