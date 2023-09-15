While waiting for Saturday’s match against Milan, the two attended the event dedicated to the launch of the new calendar in the historic meeting point of the Nerazzurri fans

Francesco Albanesi

The Inter fans are warming up ahead of the derby. The event in honor of the launch of the new calendar is being staged at the Baretto di San Siro, the historic meeting point of the Curva Nord. Special guest Marco Materazzi, who took advantage of the opportunity to officially launch his new commercial project related to beer.

"Blonde ale" is the name given to the drink, covered in Nerazzurri and with the Curva Nord coat of arms in the centre, a reflection of the strong bond between the former defender and the fans. The ultras wanted to reciprocate Materazzi's gesture by rewarding him with a plaque: "Marco Materazzi, Nerazzurri heart and pride of the North". Before him, Ciccio Caputo and Bobo Vieri also launched their personalized beer: the Empoli striker called it "Pagnotta", Vieri's "Bombeer".

the tribute to Samir — Then it was Handanovic’s turn, fresh from his official retirement after 455 appearances with the Inter shirt. He too is a symbol of a Curva Nord that wanted to pay homage to him first with a thank you speech, then with an award and attached dedication: “11 years of battles, honoring the shirt. Forever, Nerazzurri brother”. The Slovenian, welcomed by fireworks and chants, spoke by thanking the affection he received in all 11 seasons, then ending up in the jubilation of fans with autographs and selfies. For him, Inter is not yet a closed chapter: we are awaiting official confirmation on the new role he will take on at the club.