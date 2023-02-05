Milan (dpa)

Inter doubled the wounds of its guest and arch-neighbor, Milan, in the Italian Football League championship, and settled the “derby of anger” in its favor, after it achieved a well-deserved 1-0 victory at the top of the 21st stage matches of the competition.

Inter’s balance, which achieved its 14th victory in the championship this season against a single draw and 6 defeats, rose to 43 points in second place, 13 points behind “leader” Napoli.

On the other hand, Milan’s “title holder”, who received his fifth loss in the competition during the current season, froze with 11 wins and 5 draws, at 38 points in sixth place.

The Argentine star, Lautaro Martinez, assumed the starring role in the match, after scoring Inter’s only goal in the 34th minute.

This is Inter’s second victory over Milan in about 3 weeks, after it had previously defeated its rival 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup, which took place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on January 18.

This is also considered the third consecutive loss that Milan receives in the competition, to multiply the state of frustration among its fans, who have now become self-conscious, to be among the first four places that qualify for the Champions League next season, after the team’s hopes of retaining the title for the second season have almost vanished. respectively.

