How many duels

In the beginning there was the battle for third position in Bahrain, then the accident in Melbourne and finally – on the last weekend in Baku – the double challenge in the Sprint and in the Sunday race. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are certainly not boring the Spanish public at the start of the 2023 season and – behind the seemingly unstoppable Red Bulls – they are often giving duels and fun in the top positions of the standings. For now, after four championship rounds out of the 23 scheduled, it was the Aston Martin standard-bearer who smiled the most.

Alonso prevails

In fact, Alonso is currently third in the championship standings and has won three podium finishes in four GPs. The Ferrari standard-bearer, on the other hand, has never yet managed to finish a race in the top-3 this year and, in the championship, is ‘only’ fifth, 26 points behind his compatriot. The numerous skirmishes on the track who opposed the two compatriots made the local press fear that theirs human relationship may have cracked. But it was Carlos Sainz himself, during a very long interview with Brand, to disprove this hypothesis.

Peaceful relationships

“There is no problem between me and Fernando, despite what some have tried to have you believe – declared the #55 of the red, who approached F1 as a child thanks to the feats accomplished by Alonso with Renault – our relationship is still very good and this was neither the first nor the last battle we will have on track. It’s normal for some duels to be more intense than others, but with our visors down we all want the same thing and fight for what we want. This is the beauty of racing and as long as there is respect between all the riders there will be no problems“.

“I would cheer for him”

Sainz also admittedin another passage of his interview, not to be amazed or upset by the fact that the Spanish public may prefer Alonso to him: “If I watched the races from home I would also support Fernando Sainz admitted. in the end it is he who won the two world championships. He brought me closer to F1 and made me fall in love with this sport. But now there is also another Spanish rider – he added, referring to himself – who also races for Ferrari, the best team of all time, who is doing everything to win his second GP in his career“.