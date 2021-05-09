D.he FSV Mainz 05 is about to stay in class, Eintracht Frankfurt is running out of air in the fight for the first qualification for the Champions League. With the late 1: 1 (0: 1) in the Rhein-Main derby, the Hessians secured at least one point, but fell behind the new fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund. Karim Onisiwo took the lead in the eleventh minute for Mainz, who would have already prevented relegation with a win. Ajdin Hrustic (86th) ensured the late equalization of Eintracht.

Mainz coach Bo Svensson still has the best chances of making the impossible possible: After only seven points in the first half of the season, Mainz want to prevent relegation prematurely under his direction – no other Bundesliga club has succeeded in this with this starting position. With Svensson, the 05ers have scored 29 points in 15 back-round games so far. Mainz could still provide support to Eintracht (57 points): They play next Sunday against Dortmund (58) and on the last day of the match against league third VfL Wolfsburg (60).

With the self-confidence from eight unbeaten games in a row, the Mainz team traveled to their neighbors on the Main. The guests made it difficult for the Frankfurters, who were pushing into the premier class, to stage effective offensive actions. First of all, Mainz provided the impetus and after 35 seconds put a low shot from twelve meters by Jonathan Burkardt, which Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp parried, for quick danger.

The hosts had little to oppose against Rheinhessen, who were also very well organized on the defensive – and received the receipt in the eleventh minute: After a presentation by Eintracht loaner Dominik Kohr, Onisiwo shot unmolested from 16 meters into the left corner to give Mainz the lead a.

Only then did the Frankfurters increase the pressure, even if only sporadically and not consistently. This was especially true for Real Madrid loaner Luka Jovic, who hesitated twice too long in the 16th and 20th minutes so that his shots could be blocked. Seconds later, Filip Kostic had the greatest opportunity to equalize, whose volleyball 05 goalkeeper Robin Zentner fended off with a brilliant save. Before the half-time whistle, Eintracht striker André Silva, who was stopped by Jeremiah St. Juste, caused danger.

Even after the restart, the Frankfurters’ actions that were worth seeing remained rather in short supply up to the opposing goal. A shot by Daichi Kamada (52nd) past the Eintracht housing was one of the few opportunities. In the 76th minute Onisiwo could have made the preliminary decision, but in his sprint solo he put the ball too far in front of himself. In the final phase, Frankfurt pushed more and more for the equalizer and was rewarded with at least one point shortly before the end.