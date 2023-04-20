From a sporting point of view, that semifinal was from a completely different world. But on an emotional level the metropolis is once again experiencing strong emotions
After 20 years, Milan is pulling the plug again, because so much electricity, like in those days in May 2003, the city has never again felt for football. A 6-day derby, from 7 to 13 May. In offices, bars, schools, on trams, they talked of nothing else. Students and employees circulated in scarves and T-shirts. Milan, usually warmer due to the city streets than squares like Rome or Genoa, was discovering for the first time a kind of South American fever. The Milanese lived as if for six days Milan and Inter were locked up inside the San Siro chasing a goal. The longest derby in the world, Osvaldo Soriano would have defined it. Champions League semi-finals, like the ones that await us next May.
