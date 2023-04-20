After 20 years, Milan is pulling the plug again, because so much electricity, like in those days in May 2003, the city has never again felt for football. A 6-day derby, from 7 to 13 May. In offices, bars, schools, on trams, they talked of nothing else. Students and employees circulated in scarves and T-shirts. Milan, usually warmer due to the city streets than squares like Rome or Genoa, was discovering for the first time a kind of South American fever. The Milanese lived as if for six days Milan and Inter were locked up inside the San Siro chasing a goal. The longest derby in the world, Osvaldo Soriano would have defined it. Champions League semi-finals, like the ones that await us next May.