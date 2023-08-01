Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/01/2023 – 1:10 pm Share

São Paulo, 01 – The harvest of second crop corn in Paraná reached 17% of the state’s area this Monday (31), according to the Department of Rural Economy (Deral), of the State Secretariat of Agriculture. In the previous week, until the 24th, 11% of the area had been harvested. Of the crops still to be harvested, 83% are in good condition, 15% average and 2% poor, the same percentages as the previous week. According to Deral, 81% of crops are in maturation and 19% in fruiting.

As for wheat, 93% of crops are in good condition, 1 percentage point below the previous week, and 7% in an average situation, compared to 6% previously. Crops are in the following stages: 35% in vegetative development, 32% in fruiting, 24% in flowering and 9% in maturation.